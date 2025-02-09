What about are you protected from future wildfires?

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected in these challenging and uncertain times.



While we are not equipped to fight wildfires, A Plus Tree’s dedicated team of certified tree care professionals is here to assist you with post-fire tree emergencies. Whether it’s hazardous trees, fallen branches, or fire-damaged trees, we’re here day and night to help.

A Plus Tree is a certified professional tree care company. We have over 25 years of experience in fire cleanup, fuel mitigation and defensible space. If your property was not damaged in the fire, now is the time to create defensible space around your property. Defensible space is a buffer zone around your home that considers vegetation type and land layout. Vegetation buildup is a catalyst for wildfires and clearing away excessive, fire-prone vegetation significantly reduces risk of wildfire damage! There are several strategic approaches you can take related to trees, shrubs and plants that can materially mitigate fire hazards on your property.

A complimentary Defensible Space assessment to determine your properties needs

Remove small flammable vegetation.

Remove DEAD TREES or limbs that are dangerous fuel suppliers to fires.

Prune and trim trees to create vertical and horizontal distancing from your structures.

Document multi-year history of preventative action taken by you for your insurance. Use of our proprietary mobile app that records all history of care for each tree.

For a complimentary assessment for your property, simply contact us at www.aplustree.com and fill out a request for proposal. You can also call 866-815-2525.



We are keeping you and your loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. May you all stay safe!



With love and respect,

The A Plus Tree Team and Family