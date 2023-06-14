Paninis, Pizza, Soups, Salads and Gelato Is Served

By Zach Armstrong

Delizioso Cinque opened in Pacific Palisades this year inside the Gardens at Palisades strip mall. First, Marlo Vinzoni and chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni opened Cinque Terre West at the spot in 2019 before opening wine bar Enoteca 5 there two years later.

Being a new Italian restaurant spot for those living or visiting the Pacific Palisades, some might wonder what exactly the establishment has to offer customers. According to its website, this is what’s on the menu at Delizioso Cinque.

Pizza by the slice is offered with a different daily selection.

PANINIS: Chicken Eggplant; Caprese; Prosciutto; Pastrami, gouda, lettuce, tomato and mustard; Roast beef, cream of horseradish, arugula, white cheddar; and Roasted Turkey, gruviera, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

SALADS: Quinoa Salad, Pasta Salad, Potato salad, Cinque Terre.

SOUPS: Leek & Potato (GF & Vegan), Swiss chard & Chicken (GF) and Lentil.

GELATO: Mango, Strawberry, Amarena – Cherry, Bacio- Chocolate Hazelnut, Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, Stracciatella- Vanilla with Chocolate shavings, Cookies and Cream, Mixed Berry sorbet and Lemon Sorbet.

The restaurant is located at 970 Monument St #103. Its hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.