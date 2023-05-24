What’s On The Menu at Noah’s Bagels in Palisades?

The Store Caters, And Has Locations At 15270 Antioch St In Palisades, Along With Locations In Santa Monica, West Hollywood And Manhattan Beach.

By Zach Armstrong

Noah’s New York Bagels is a delicious breakfast spot serving various areas of Los Angeles including the Pacific Palisades. Founded by Noah Alper in 1989, the goal was to bring a taste of New York to a Berkeley, California neighborhood. The store caters, and has locations at 15270 Antioch St in Palisades, along with locations in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Manhattan Beach.

Here’s what’s being served at Noah’s Bagels:

Fresh-Baked Bagels

Ancient Grain, Asiago, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, French Toast, Honey Whole Wheat, Onion, Plain, Poppyseed, Pretzel, Pumpernickel, Sesame Seed.

Gourmet Bagels

Challah, Cheddar Jalapeno, Spinach & Swiss, Power Protein, Six Cheese

Classic Egg Sandwiches

Bacon & Cheddar, Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss, Cheddar Cheese.

Signature Eggs

Texas Brisket, Farmhouse, Chorizo Avocado Sunrise, Santa Fe, Bacon, Avocado & Tomato, Garden Avocado, Power Egg White, Breakfast Blt, Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Deli Lunch Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami, Turkey Avocado Club, Turkey Bacon & Swiss, Avocado Veg Out, Turkey, Ham, Or Pastrami.

To check out more menu items and find out more about the store, go to https://www.noahs.com/.