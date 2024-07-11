Will Pali Rec Center’s New Playground be Ocean, Forest, or Desert Themed?

Feedback on the Designs Will Be Shared With the Palisades Palisades Park Advisory Board

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades community has a chance to weigh in on which of three playground designs should be used in an upcoming revamp of the Palisades Recreation Center.

The designs, proposed by Department of Recreation and Parks along with and CD11, include Option 1 (ocean and meadow), Option 2 (Forest), Option 3 (Desert). The different drafts’ color schemes and features correspond to their names, and can be viewed by clicking on the links.

Feedback on the designs can be sent via email to info@pacpalicc.org. The submitted input will be shared with the Pacific Palisades Park Advisory Board, which will consider those viewpoints and preferences during its July 18 meeting (6:3o pm at the Recreation Center small gym).

The Council Office pledged Quimby funds, otherwise known as park dedication fees, to this project to upgrade the playground and bathrooms and bring them to compliance with current regulations, according to a post from the Pacific Palisades Community Council.

“This year, PPCC set out its priorities and worked toward achieving them with the help of a thoughtful and proactive board, as well as a slate of officers who have deep ties within the community and important credibility among our elected officials and agencies, which often assist us in achieving our goals.” reads a statement from PPCC.