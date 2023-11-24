Winter Wonderland Coming to Palisades

Photo: Getty Images

Santa Claus Photo-Ops and More

By Zach Armstrong

Lighting of the tree, strolling entertainment, and more is hitting Pacific Palisades after Thanksgiving to mark the beginning of the Christmas season. 

On Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Palisades Village will transform into a winter wonderland with an open-to-the-publica gathering that includes strolling entertainment, Santa Claus photo-ops, arts and crafts for children and festive bites and sips from a Holiday Farmer’s Market. Select stores will also provide discounts and offerings for those looking to fulfill friends’ and family’s wish lists this season.

Members of Caruso will also have access to the event’s Signature Champagne Chalet from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: High School Student Athlete Makayla Cox Making a Difference!

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Fifteen-Year Old Founder of “Clean up the Beach” Urges Individuals to “Be Nice”  To Venice!  By Nick Antonicello Being a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Feeding Birds at Santa Monica Pier Now Prohibited

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Studies Show Bacterial Readings by the Pier Could Be Related to Pigeon Droppings The Santa Monica City Council recently passed...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Burglars Apprehended After Stealing Safe From Resident

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Reports Indicated a Suspicious Vehicle Was Observed Leaving the Area On Nov. 21, around 12:45 PM, Santa Monica Police Department...

Photo: Ryan Tanaka
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled...

Photo: Instagram: @the_draycott
Dining, News

French Cuisine Residency Comes to Palisades Village

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Palisadians Don’t Have to Travel to Paris By Zach Armstrong Throughout the end of the year, Vincent Samarco of the...

Photo: Instagram: @GeoffreysMalibu
Dining, News

Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal Coming to Malibu Restaurant

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Discounts for Children 12 Years and Younger By Zach Armstrong To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Geoffrey’s Malibu located at 27400...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Hotel Reaches Agreement with Striking Workers

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

It Is the First Hotel in Santa Monica to Reach an Agreement Amid Citywide Hotel Sector Strikes and the Fifth...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

The Suspect Initially but Then Grabbed Another Stick and a Frying Pan On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews The holidays...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Housing Development Aims to Stabilize Tramonto Drive Landslide

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

The Project Would Include Four Large Homes Along Tramonto Drive By Zach Armstrong Tramonto Drive Landslide, a slope adjacent to...

Photo: L.A. Business Council
Hard, News

Veterans Garden Takes Home Prize in L.A. Architectural Awards

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Winners Were Selected From a Pool of Hundreds By Zach Armstrong A Pacific Palisades project, 100% funded by Palisadians and...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

MTV Co-Founder Purchases Santa Monica Home for $7.9M

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

The Distinctive Traditional-Style Residence Was Sold in 1972 for a Mere $150,000 Positioned in the heart of Santa Monica, a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Mediterranean Residence in The Highlands Lists for $4.3M

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

The Upper Level Features Five Spacious Primary En-Suites 1423 Cuesta Linda Drive presents a renovated transitional coastal Mediterranean residence featuring...

Photo: Instagram: @michellepfeifferofficial
News, Real Estate

Michelle Pfeiffer Snatches Palisades Residence for Over $10M

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

The Mansion Was Purchased in 1995 for $2.8 Million by Renowned Winemaker Al Scheid Michelle Pfeiffer, along with her husband,...

Photo: Third Space
Hard, News

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Unveils Storefront Offering Youth Mentorships and Workshops

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

The Multifaceted Venue Showcases Local, Sustainable, and Socially Conscious Products and Hosts Workshops to Engage Young Individuals The Boys &...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR