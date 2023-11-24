Winter Wonderland Coming to Palisades

Santa Claus Photo-Ops and More

By Zach Armstrong

Lighting of the tree, strolling entertainment, and more is hitting Pacific Palisades after Thanksgiving to mark the beginning of the Christmas season.

On Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Palisades Village will transform into a winter wonderland with an open-to-the-publica gathering that includes strolling entertainment, Santa Claus photo-ops, arts and crafts for children and festive bites and sips from a Holiday Farmer’s Market. Select stores will also provide discounts and offerings for those looking to fulfill friends’ and family’s wish lists this season.

Members of Caruso will also have access to the event’s Signature Champagne Chalet from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.