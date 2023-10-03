Work Begins on Temescal Canyon Road Improvements

Over a Month Ago, City Council Approved Funds for the Mitigation Plan

By Zach Armstrong

Improvements on Temescal Canyon Road’s problems of seepage and roadway damage are in the works and are set to be done by the end of this month, Councilmember Traci Park announced in an email to constituents.

“The work on Temescal Canyon Road will start on Monday, October 2nd.” Councilmember Park said. “We are mindful of traffic impacts and how critical this route is for emergency ingress and egress to the Pacific Palisades. We appreciate your ongoing patience and cooperation as we move forward with these essential repairs.”

The announcement comes a little over a month after L.A. City Council approved $800,000 in funds for the Bureau of Engineering’s mitigation plan for the road.

A point of focus for the restoration is the southbound lane between Pacific Coast Highway and West Bowdoin Street, a popular entry point into Pacific Palisades and the adjacent streetway of Temescal Canyon Park, Palisades Charter High School and Stadium by the Sea. The lane experienced instability from water seepage caused by heavy winter rains earlier this year, officials previously said.