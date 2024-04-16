Ye Slashes Price of Malibu Pad by $14M

Ye’s real estate investment hasn’t yielded positive returns

Controversial rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now known as Ye, continues efforts to sell his minimalist mansion in Malibu.

Originally listed for an eye-popping $53 million at the start of the year, Ye has slashed the price by a significant $14 million, down to $39 million, according to a post from Realtor.com.

Constructed in 2013, the residence stands out as one of the few private homes in the United States designed by the award-winning Japanese architect. With its minimalist design, the home complements Ye’s preference for simplicity and clean lines. Situated just steps away from the Pacific Ocean, the property boasts a compact lot size of 5,674 square feet and features a structure of approximately 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 massive pylons driven more than 60 feet into the sand.