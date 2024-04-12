YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer and Day Camp sessions.

Available for pre-school and elementary campers during summer, Y camps are a great place for your child to play in a safe environment that encourages character development, a healthy lifestyle and most of all, having fun. 

“While school is out, it’s important for children to engage in continual learning and play. We utilize the entire building for summer camp, the gym, the pool and our outdoor play areas, along with STEM activities, crafts and games, scheduled weekly,” said Erika Altshule, YMCA Santa Monica youth development director. 

Camp starts June 17 and runs until August 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities are split into 45-minute segments and are age and developmentally appropriate, utilizing the Y’s state of the art facility. In its weekly scheduling, the Y incorporates special events, group games, and makes use of the indoor basketball gym, rooftop play area, tumbling gym, arts and crafts room and multi-purpose game rooms. 

“Children gain a sense of belonging, achievement and they build relationships and friendships that are meaningful when they are enrolled in activities outside of school,” Altshule said. 

Early bird rates are open until April 15. For members, financial aid and partial scholarships are available. For more information on the Y’s summer camp opportunities, or to apply for a Program Assistance Application, visit https://ymcasm.org/.

in News
Related Posts
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

Top 4 Party Boat Rentals in San Diego

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Here’s a rundown of the top 4 party boat rentals that will elevate any event to an unforgettable experience: Alana...

Photo: Santa Monica City Council
Hard, News

Council Advances Plans for 120+ Affordable Apartments

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

The Development Aims to Serve Individuals and Families Earning Between 30 to 80% of the Area Median Income The City...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...

Photo: Home Depot Captured Thomas on Video (Court Filing - USDOJ)
Hard, News

Nationwide Retail Theft Scheme Leads to Five-Year Prison Sentence for Santa Monica Man

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Man Led a Group That Hoodwinked Department Stores Across 23 States By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica man was...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“New Girl” Actor Sells Palisades Abode for $3.1M

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

He and His Wife Undertook a Renovation of the Unique, Two-Story Abode, Transforming It Into a Picturesque Beachfront Dwelling Actor...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...
News

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Report: State Farm’s California Policy Shakeup to Hit Palisades the Hardest

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Customers Affected Will Receive Notifications Starting July 3 for Property Holders and August 20 for Commercial Apartment Holders The San...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Roll out the .. robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR