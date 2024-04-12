YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end, YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer and Day Camp sessions.

Available for pre-school and elementary campers during summer, Y camps are a great place for your child to play in a safe environment that encourages character development, a healthy lifestyle and most of all, having fun.

“While school is out, it’s important for children to engage in continual learning and play. We utilize the entire building for summer camp, the gym, the pool and our outdoor play areas, along with STEM activities, crafts and games, scheduled weekly,” said Erika Altshule, YMCA Santa Monica youth development director.

Camp starts June 17 and runs until August 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities are split into 45-minute segments and are age and developmentally appropriate, utilizing the Y’s state of the art facility. In its weekly scheduling, the Y incorporates special events, group games, and makes use of the indoor basketball gym, rooftop play area, tumbling gym, arts and crafts room and multi-purpose game rooms.

“Children gain a sense of belonging, achievement and they build relationships and friendships that are meaningful when they are enrolled in activities outside of school,” Altshule said.

Early bird rates are open until April 15. For members, financial aid and partial scholarships are available. For more information on the Y’s summer camp opportunities, or to apply for a Program Assistance Application, visit https://ymcasm.org/.