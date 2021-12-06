YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021

* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season
* Man Attacked Outside Local Hotel in Possible Robbery Attempt
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
News

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Submitted by Brian Espin  #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades) Last week was a little busier than I wanted...
News, Upbeat Beat

It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...

The Pali High boys water polo team after its ninth straight CIF Los Angeles City Section title. Photo: Facebook (USA Water Polo).
News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
Video

Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Video

Beautify Your Neighborhood

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...

Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...

