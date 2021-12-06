Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season
* Man Attacked Outside Local Hotel in Possible Robbery Attempt
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids
December 7, 2021 Staff Writer
A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Palisades Crime Update
Submitted by Brian Espin #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades) Last week was a little busier than I wanted...
It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!
Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Staff Writer
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...
Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
