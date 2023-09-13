Yoga Class Being Held for Palisades Woman’s Club

Photo: Getty Images

Eileen Mercolino Will Be Teaching for All Levels of Yoga

By Zach Armstrong

Eileen Mercolino will be teaching an ‘all levels’ yoga class at the Clubhouse for members of the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club. The two classes on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. cost $10 cash at the door.

Mercolino has a focus in her teachings on “working through emotional blocks, releasing unwanted energies, learning to love exercise and movement, identifying food sensitivities, committing to self-care, and improving well being through yogic practices, wellness counseling, and personalized advice.” states an event post. 

The classes will take place at 901 Haverford Ave. For more information, go to https://www.theppwc.org/events-1/yoga-class-2023-09-14-11-00.

in News, Upbeat
