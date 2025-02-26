ZJ Boarding House, Popular Santa Monica Surf Shop, to Close Four Years After Reopening

Financial troubles of parent company lead to shutdown of beloved surf and skate shop

ZJ Boarding House, a long-standing surf and skate shop on Main Street, is set to close its doors once again this April, just four years after its celebrated reopening.

Originally founded in 1988 at the corner of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, ZJ Boarding House first shut down in August 2020 due to difficulties negotiating a lease. However, a new five-year lease agreement allowed the store to reopen in spring 2021 following extensive renovations. The return was heralded as a victory for the local surf and skate community, with co-founder Todd Roberts calling it “a silver lining at the end of such a challenging year.”

Despite its revival, ZJ Boarding House is now among the many retail locations affected by the ongoing financial struggles of its parent company, Liberated Brands.

The firm, which operated several well-known surf and skate brands under a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, as reported by Digital Commerce 360. The filing followed Authentic Brands’ decision to terminate its licensing deal with Liberated Brands, leaving the company in financial turmoil.

Gordon Brothers, the asset management firm overseeing the liquidation of Liberated Brands’ retail locations, announced storewide closing sales at all 122 affected stores, including ZJ Boarding House. Discounts range from 20% to 50% off, with all sales final during the store closing event.