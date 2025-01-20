Zooey Deschanel Mourns Loss of Childhood Home in Palisades Fire “Full of Too Many Incredible Memories to Count”

The home earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends

Zooey Deschanel’s childhood home, a historic 1920s Spanish Revival house in Pacific Palisades, has been destroyed in the recent Palisades Fire. The actress and musician shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, describing the loss of her beloved family home, which she called a “sanctuary” filled with treasured memories.

“My childhood home. A marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture. Full of too many incredible memories to count,” Deschanel wrote. “It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me.”

The home, one of the oldest in the neighborhood, was known for its distinctive 14-foot ceilings and stained glass windows, which earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends. Deschanel recounted its significance as the site of family celebrations, from Christmas dinners and Easter egg hunts to birthdays, weddings, and baby showers.

Among the items lost in the fire were family photos, heirlooms such as furniture crafted by her great-great-grandfather, and the piano on which she first learned to play music. “The reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air,” she wrote.

Deschanel expressed gratitude for the support her family and the community have received. She thanked friends who provided meals, clothing, and emotional support, as well as the firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect lives and property. “Your kindness is the salve that has made this bearable,” she wrote.

The Palisades Fire has ravaged large swaths of the Pacific Palisades and neighboring Alta Dena, leaving many families displaced and homes destroyed. “So many people have lost so much,” Deschanel noted.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Deschanel is best known for her work in film and television, including roles in Elf, 500 Days of Summer, and the hit sitcom New Girl. She is also a musician, performing as part of the duo She & Him and co-founding the website HelloGiggles.