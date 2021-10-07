A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

A Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich from The Draycott’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15

By Dolores Quintana

Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021 and will run from October 1 to October 15 at restaurants all over town. 

This event celebrates some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles and gives diners a chance to try new and exciting meals through special brunch, lunch and dinner menus that are made specially for Dine LA participants. To participate, all you need to do is check the Dine LA website for restaurants in your area who are taking part in the event and book a reservation on the OpenTable website or call the restaurant directly. 

Reservations are strongly encouraged because this is a very popular event. The designated meal periods vary for each restaurant as do the menus depending on availability of ingredients. Some restaurants offer takeout, dine in only, delivery through third party apps, but not all are the same, so it helps to check the individual page for that information. All prices are prix fixe or preset by the restaurant at the beginning of Dine LA and they will not be subject to change. The prix fixe prices do not include applicable taxes, tips, gratuity charges, and any specific restaurant’s additional miscellaneous fees. If you have any general questions, you can check the Dine LA FAQ here

This is a list of participating restaurants on the Westside with links to their Dine LA page. 

Brentwood:

Casa Modena Italian

Imari – Japanese (dinner only)

Sugarfish Brentwood – Sushi

Century City:

Eataly To Go – Italian

Eataly LA Pizza and Pasta – Italian

Eataly Terra – Italian 

Culver City:

Akasha – American 

Arth Bar and Kitchen – Indian 

Brunello Trattoria – Italian 

City Tavern – American

Dear John’s – American (dine in only)

El Rincon Criollo – Cuban 

51 Chinese Kitchen – Chinese 

FIN Asian Tapas – Asian 

Harajuku Taproom – Japanese (dine in only)

Maple Block Meat Co. – BBQ

Mayura Indian Restaurant – Indian

MEET in Paris – French (dine in only)

Rush Street – American (brunch/lunch menu only on weekends)

Sestina – Italian (dine in only)

Simonette – French (dine in only)

Pacific Palisades:

The Draycott – British (dine in only)

Santa Monica:

One Pico @Shutters On The Beach – Californian (dine in only, group meal)

1212 Santa Monica – American (dine in only)

Art’s Table – American (dine in only)

Blue Plate Oysterette – Seafood (dine in only)

Blue Plate Taco – Mexican (dine in only)

Blue Streak Restaurant – American (dine in only)

Chinois On Main – Chinese (dine in only)

Citrin – American (dine in only, group meal)

COAST – Californian (dine in only)

HiHo Cheeseburger – American (dine in only)

Il Forno – Italian (dine in only)

Kazu Nori – Sushi (dine in only)

Local Kitchen And Wine Bar – Italian (dine in only, group meal)

Lunetta – American

Margo’s Plant Based – Vegan (dine in only)

Meat On Ocean – Steakhouse (dine in only)

Mélisse –  French (dine in only)

Mercado – Mexican (dine in only)

Papille Gustative – Californian

Piccolo Ristorante – Italian (dine in only)

Red O Taste Of Mexico – Mexican (dine in only)

Socalo – Mexican (dinner menu is dine in only)

Sugarfish – Sushi (dine in only)

Talulla’s – Mexican (dine in only)

Terraza – Italian (dine in only)

The Penthouse At The Huntley – American (dine in only)

Umami Burger – American (dine in only)

Uovo – Italian (dine in only)

Water Grill – Seafood (dine in only)

Venice:

Anchor Venice – American 

Cafe Gratitude – Vegan (take out and delivery only)  

Charcoal Venice – American (dine in only)

High Rooftop Lounge – American (dine in only)

Ospi – Italian (dine in only)

Piccolo Ristorante Venice –  Italian (dine in only)

Plant Food –  American (dine in only)

The Waterfront – Californian (dine in only)

Westwood:

Emporium Thai – Thai 

Kazu Nori Westwood – Sushi (dine in only)STK Steakhouse – Steakhouse (dine in only)

in Dining
