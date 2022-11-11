Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it in this video.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection
November 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect...
Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally
November 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood
November 10, 2022 Staff Writer
PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
November 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin
November 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...
Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...
Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely
November 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home
November 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
