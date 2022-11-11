Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it in this video. 
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward

in News, Veterans, Video
