Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes

Photo: banderarestaurants.com

Bandera closes up shop on Wilshire Boulevard 

By Kerry Slater

A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken and cocktails will not be reopening after closing at the beginning of the pandemic. 

As reported by Toddrickallen, Bandera will not be reopening. 

“Known for their mood lighting, stiff cocktails, jazz trios, and excellent Dover sole, Brentwood’s beloved branch of The Hillstone Restaurant Group was a popular nightlife spot for many years at 11700 Wilshire Blvd. I now have it on good authority that Bandera will not be reopening at this location. Better make that Manhattan a double,” the blog writes. 

The restaurant has two other locations: one in Corona Del Mar that is back for in-person dining and a location in Chicago that remains temporarily closed.

