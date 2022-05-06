Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

By Tom Elias, Columnist

Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby Mountain View. Or that Pasadena looks very little like its neighbor Altadena. That Rancho Mirage looks quite different from next-door Cathedral City.

These distinctions are often called character. They make locales different from one another; they make life less boring and offer choices to people deciding where they’d like to live and what lifestyle they want.

Sure, it costs more to live in some places than in others. And yes, some persons and their families can afford larger homes than others.

America, after all, bills itself as a land of equal opportunity, even if it’s far from perfect in providing that. But it has never claimed or sought to be uniform. Many laws suggest that every American should be provided for.  None says all will have equal means.

Yet, the state of California has sought uniformity in the field of housing for the last several years, led by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, who tried unsuccessfully for years to pass bills requiring every city in the state to become much more dense.

Wiener’s persistence paid off for him last year, when he pushed through new laws best known by their numbers, Senate Bills 9 and 10, which ban zoning for single family houses everywhere in California. SB 9 allows six residential units on almost all lots where there is now one; SB 10 allows up to 10 units on any lot within easy reach of rapid transit.

Neither law requires builders to provide new parking or parks, mitigate added traffic, assure water supplies or any other requirement usually imposed on developers of new home subdivisions. Nor are there any controls on how much of the new housing can become short-term vacation rentals or temporary corporate housing.

It’s open season, then, on the character of every city in the state. If Wiener had his way, California would have nothing but apartments and condominiums, no houses with sizeable yards and open space. For him – and for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seemingly will sign any bill Wiener writes – it’s fine if all cities look alike. One size fits all, even in cities that already have plenty of vacant units, as many now do.

When cities try to slow this down, seeking to preserve their unique qualities, in steps Newsom’s appointed attorney general, Rob Bonta.

This, of course, is Bonta’s right, which he sees as a duty. And it’s within the tradition of state attorneys general enforcing the laws they like and ignoring those they don’t. Every attorney general of the past 50 years has done this: Republican Dan Lungren enforced almost no laws intended to ensure equal access to housing for minorities. Democrat Xavier Becerra did little to enforce state masking mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. And on and on, going back at least 50 years.

Bonta makes it his mission to go after cities trying to carve out exceptions to SB 9 and 10. When leafy Woodside tried to exempt itself as a cougar habitat, Bonta warned of a lawsuit and the town backed down.

When multifaceted, racially pluralistic Pasadena tried to limit SB 9 lot splits and consequent teardowns in areas with historic or architecturally significant housing, Bonta denied that any such areas should be exempted because, his top deputy claimed, they are not really historic. But he could not disprove the Pasadena argument that in the neighborhoods the city called landmarks, there is “historical, cultural development and/or architectural context.”

Doesn’t matter, Bonta says. Go ahead and buy up historical bungalows, he essentially told developers, then tear them down and split the lots if you like.

Do this, of course, and Pasadena will lose much of its distinctiveness.

Some cities, of course, accede readily to state housing demands, despite relatively high vacancy rates. Much of once-resorty Santa Monica, for one, now looks somewhat like a mini Miami Beach, with many new apartments and condominiums lining its main streets.

Only time will tell how much California will change, and feelings are mixed among homeowners, with some licking their chops at selling their longtime homes and others determined to resist.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Opinion, Real Estate

Renting Your Second Home

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

If you are among the many Americans who own a second home that you occasionally use as a vacation getaway,...

Photo: Jason Christopher/Sotheby’s International Realty
News, Real Estate

Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Hillside lists for $3.75 million  One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Are You Talking Yourself Out of Saving for Retirement? Here’s How to Break the Habit

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Saving for retirement can be an abstract concept. It’s something we all know we should do, but the farther away...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

April 30, 2022

Read more
April 30, 2022

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...

Photo: Marc Angeles/The Agency
Real Estate

David Hyun-Designed Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Home on Sale for $8 Million

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Former home of Gary and Jean Concoff on market By Dolores Quintana A David Hyun-designed Rustic Canyon “treehouse” home has...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million By Dolores Quintana ​​The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman,...

Photo: ​​Ryan Lahiff.
News, Real Estate

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...

Rick Caruso speaking at a USC event in 2018. Photo: Flickr (@uscsppd).
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...
Opinion

Independent Expenditures Committee Raises $550,000 in Support of Council Candidates Soto, Price and Good, KDL for Mayor, Opposing O’Farrell for Council!

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Column by Nick Antonicello According to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, a political independent expenditures committee has raised $550,000 to...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Feuer Calls Caruso’s $10 Million in Loans to Campaign ‘A Charade That Evades the Spirit of L.a.’s Finance Laws’

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Feuer says Caruso’s strategy will require a special interest fundraising binge! By Nick Antonicello L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR