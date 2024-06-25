Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

Free Preview Screenings of Daddio in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now

Sony Pictures Classics is offering free preview screenings of the new film “Daddio” in Los Angeles. The film, an intimate exploration of human connection, unfolds entirely within a taxi during a cab ride from JFK Airport to New York City. Written and directed by Christy Hall, “Daddio” stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

The plot centers around a young woman who jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi. As the cabbie drives towards Manhattan, an unexpected conversation between the two strangers leads to an extraordinary journey. 

Stephen Farber, film critic at the Hollywood Reporter, said of the film, “Dakota Johnson is a revelation.” Todd McCarthy, film critic at Deadline, said,” Sean Penn is at his absolute best. You can watch the trailer for Daddio here. 

https://youtu.be/PJrr2amlFyc?si=EFaU53FmocAlcz2V

Free screenings will begin tomorrow, and tickets will be available from Wednesday, June 26, through Sunday, June 30. Screenings will take place at either AMC Century City 15 or AMC 14 at the Grove. To RSVP for tickets, visit here.

in Entertainment, News
Related Posts
Photo: Megan’s Law
Hard, News

Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area...
News, Upbeat

Renowned L.A. Fashion Brand to Open New Spot at Palisades Village

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The SoCal Chain Is Recognized for Bold, Statement-Making Designs By Zach Armstrong Covered over the storefront adjacent to the Palisades...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Gets 46 Year-Sentence For Santa Monica Home Invasion and Shooting

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

A Superior Court Judge Described Shahen’s Crimes as “Extremely Sophisticated and Well-Planned” By Zach Armstrong Vacho Shahen, a Las Vegas man...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dehydrated Hiker Rescued from Temescal Ridge Trail

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

The Man Was Unable to Walk on a Remote Section of the Trail A 55-year-old male hiker was rescued by...

Photo: Cinespia
News

Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped...
Hard, News

Santa Monica CEO Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

The Case Is Part of a Data-Driven Initiative by the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section A federal jury in Los Angeles...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Suspicious Fire Behind Venice AT&T Building Investigated by Authorities

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation Authorities are investigating a fire in Venice that...
Hard, News

American Legion Post 283 Launches Initiative During July 4th Celebrations

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

It Seeks to Foster Camaraderie Between the Public and Military Members Through Events Highlighting Medal Recipients, U.S. Service Academies, and...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @palisadesnews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Instagram: @milespartain Photo by Instagram: @ka1ob
News, Upbeat

This Palisadian Will Be the Youngest Ever U.S. Olympian in Beach Volleyball

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Miles Partain, 22, Is One of Several Olympians That Came Out of Pali High By Zach Armstrong Palisadian talent will...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a skateboard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR