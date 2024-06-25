Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

Free Preview Screenings of Daddio in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now

Sony Pictures Classics is offering free preview screenings of the new film “Daddio” in Los Angeles. The film, an intimate exploration of human connection, unfolds entirely within a taxi during a cab ride from JFK Airport to New York City. Written and directed by Christy Hall, “Daddio” stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

The plot centers around a young woman who jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi. As the cabbie drives towards Manhattan, an unexpected conversation between the two strangers leads to an extraordinary journey.

Stephen Farber, film critic at the Hollywood Reporter, said of the film, “Dakota Johnson is a revelation.” Todd McCarthy, film critic at Deadline, said,” Sean Penn is at his absolute best. You can watch the trailer for Daddio here.

https://youtu.be/PJrr2amlFyc?si=EFaU53FmocAlcz2V



Free screenings will begin tomorrow, and tickets will be available from Wednesday, June 26, through Sunday, June 30. Screenings will take place at either AMC Century City 15 or AMC 14 at the Grove. To RSVP for tickets, visit here.