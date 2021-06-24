Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum

By Sam Catanzaro

Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her first LA restaurant on the Westside soon and her first new venture in over 20 years.

As reported by Eater Los AngelesWaters has plans to open a restaurant in the Hammer Museum. An opening date has yet to be announced.

Waters, who received international acclaim when she opened Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse, will be joined at the Westwood restaurant by esteemed chef and food writer David Tanis, operations lead Jesse McBride and forager Oliver Monday.

A spokesperson for the Hammer told Eater that the menu at the restaurant will be California-inspired and “highlight wholesome foods sourced from local farms dedicated to responsible and regenerative farming practices.”

While no firm opening date has been set, the Hammer did note that the public can expect an opening at some point in the fall. When it does open, the restaurant, which still does not have a name, will be Waters’ first venture since opening the former Cafe Fanny in 1984.

