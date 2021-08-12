Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant

Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter

By Kerry Slater

An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in Pacific Palisades in the coming months.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Angelini Osteria is preparing to open a restaurant in the Palisades Village. The restaurant, which is expected to open at some point in the winter, will be called Angelini Ristorante & Bar and will be helmed by chef-owner Gino Angelini and his friend and restaurateur Tancredi Deluca, known for Amici, Ombra Wine Bar and Deluca’s Deli.

According to Angelini, the menu will contain many of the same dishes popular at Angelini Osteria, including lasagna verde, taglioni limone and spaghetti chitarra alla norcina.

The restaurant will occupy a space adjacent to Hank’s Bar and Grill in the Palisades Village, a location that Deluca says reminds him of Italy.

“It reminds me of my little town where I grew up in Italy where there is a piazza, people gather together and you eat on the sidewalk,” Deluca told the Times. “Gino is definitely going to bring a whole different level of Italian food to that community.”

Deluca and Angelini told the Times that a patio and bar area will seat around 60 people while a smaller indoor space will include around 40 seats. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with future plans for weekend brunch.

Visit angelinirestaurantgroup.com for more information.