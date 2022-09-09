Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon,...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Marquez Elementary Shortly in Lockdown After Reports Of A Suspicious Person
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Eucalyptus Tree On Sunset And Los Leones Trimmed For Safety Marquez Elementary...
Update: Man Punches and Beats Security Guard in Dispute Involving Coffee Cup
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod A man in Pacific Palisades...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
September 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Ben Affleck Sells Pacific Palisades Bachelor Estate In Three Weeks
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Actor And Director Listed The Home For Nearly $30 Million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck has more great news since,...
Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana The Cinema Foundation...
The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...
Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...
