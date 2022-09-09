Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
Video brought to you by The L.A Marathon

in News, Veterans
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon,...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
News

Marquez Elementary Shortly in Lockdown After Reports Of A Suspicious Person

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Eucalyptus Tree On Sunset And Los Leones Trimmed For Safety Marquez Elementary...

Teh 17000 block of Castellammare Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Update: Man Punches and Beats Security Guard in Dispute Involving Coffee Cup

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod  A man in Pacific Palisades...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
News, Real Estate, Video

Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...

Photo: The Agency
News

Ben Affleck Sells Pacific Palisades Bachelor Estate In Three Weeks

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Actor And Director Listed The Home For Nearly $30 Million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck has more great news since,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR