Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI

By Kerry Slater

A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey, serves up a chicken taco worth every cent and pork and beef options that hit the spot as well.

Founded in 2013, LOQUI began as a weekly pop-up at Tartine Bakery in San Francisco. In 2016 the restaurant expanded to Southern California opening in Culver City at the Platform, 2019 in downtown’s Art District and then recently in Playa Vista.

The menu is straightforward: chicken, pork, beef or mushroom tacos on flour or corn tortillas, plates plus basic sides and beverages. For lunch I stopped by the Culver City location and ordered three tacos (pork, beef, chicken) on flour tortillas, which I read in some reviews were among the best in Los Angeles.

The chicken taco is by far the best and among the better tacos I have had in recent months. The grilled meat is caramelized and charred on the outside and juicy on the inside. From a taste perspective there is a lot going with a mix of sweet, spicy and smoky flavors. This is a very unique taco in a weird way the chicken is reminiscent of teriyaki, and is complimented nicely by the (spicy!) pickled onions and guacamole.

The next best is the pork taco. Compared to the chicken, this is a subtle taco but still a taco done right. The shredded pork is extremely juicy, buttery and greasy (in a good way). The flavor of the pork itself is pretty mellow and pairs nicely with the cotija cheese and lettuce, giving this taco great texture.

The weakest taco is the beef, in my opinion, but it is still very solid. Large chunks of meat and pinto beans make this a hearty taco, in many ways similar to a beef bourguignon. The downfall, at least in the case of the batch I got, was that the meat was a bit dry on the inside. To be clear, however, this is still a solid taco.

Finally we get to the tortillas, the supposed star of LOQUI. The first bites of the tacos the tortillas certainly were delicious: soft, warm and slightly crunchy. After a couple of minutes, however, they became a bit stale. Nothing appalling but not spectacular. They are, however, a great size for a hearty taco and do a great job staying intact, which at the end of the day is a tortilla’s primary purpose in life.

While these tacos were not cheap ($5.50 each) they are big and getting three was aggressive on my part, leaving me absolutely stuffed. Two would have sufficed and would have made the lunch a more reasonable price for tacos.

Overall, there are better tacos on the Westside. There are better tacos in Culver City. If I am giving a visiting friend a taco tour of LA, LOQUI would not be on the itinerary. Despite this, however, LOQUI is still worth a trip to. Not just because the chicken taco was incredible, but also because the Platform (right of the Expo Line) is a great place to grab a bite to eat with a friend and hang out to enjoy the area.

Taste: 8.1/10
Quality: 8.2/10
Value: 7/10
Overall: 7.7/10

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Dining

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
Dining, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant  By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...

Photo: La La Land Kind Cafe (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 7, 2021

Read more
April 7, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe...

Photo: Shibumi(Facebook) via Carolina Korman Lifestyle and Food Photography﻿.
Dining

Japanese Restaurant Boasting Elite Culinary Talent Coming to the Neighborhood

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Imari opening on San Vicente Boulevard this spring By Toi Creel A Japanese restaurant is headed to the neighborhood, led...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Food & Drink, Video

Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

Read more
March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Dining, News

Indoor Dining Returns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Indoor dining has returned to local restaurants. Will you be taking part? Learn more in this video brought to you...
Dining, Video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...

Pink Lady griddle cakes. Photo: breakfastbysaltscure.com.
Food & Drink

Popular Pancake Spot Coming to Westside

March 16, 2021

Read more
March 16, 2021

Montana Avenue location opening next week for griddle cake-centric Breakfast by Salt’s Cure By Kerry Slater A popular West Hollywood breakfast...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR