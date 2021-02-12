Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica

By Kerry Slater

Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches under $10 in Los Angeles has gone viral. Included on this list is the renowned Godmother (small size) from Bay Cities in Santa Monica. Just blocks away from the deli, however, an Italian restaurant offers a similar sandwich that is certainly not under $10, but is most certainly a top-notch sub.

Heroic Italian (516 Santa Monica Blvd) is a proper Italian restaurant with a full menu, but for lunch, I had my eye on one item: the OMG sandwich with imported Italian prosciutto, salame, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, housemade giardinnaire, house roasted tomatoes, olives, mustard, mayo and Italian black summer truffles. Checking in a $17, this sandwich is not cheap, but neither is caviar and the OMG is definitely more filling than sturgeon eggs.

Aesthetically, this sandwich is perfect and before I bite in, I knew at the very least this sandwich was going to be tasty. Chowing down, this prediction was vindicated. While sticking to classic Italian-deli roots, the OMG still manages to stand out as a unique sandwich. This is accomplished by the red spread on the bread, which adds a nice kick while giving the sandwich an almost pizza-like flavor profile. The bread itself simple: similar to the warm soft bread served with meals at an Italian restaurant yet still sturdy enough to keep the sandwich together.

The OMG also stays intact thanks to its immaculate construction. The Godmother, while I think a slightly better product overall, is an annoyingly messy sandwich. The OMG, however, avoids this sloppiness by both using a drier spread as opposed to the wet dressing of the Godmother, while also keeping the condiments light.

Overall, while the price tag may be a bit high, the OMG is a serious player in the Los Angeles sandwich-scene. When gauging a restaurant’s rating, I like to tend to reserve ratings of 8 and above for places that I would take a friend from out of town to. The Godmother from Bay Cities, which I would give at least a 9/10 to, is an item I make nearly every person visiting LA eat. The OMG from Heroic, while not quite as good, would be something I would recommend for an out-of-towner if they tried a Godmother first and liked what they tasted.

Taste: 9/10
Quality: 9/10
Value: 6/10
Overall: 8/10

in Dining
Related Posts
Gooey Cowgirl Chocolate Pie from Winston Pies. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

One of LA’s Best Pie Makers Opening New Westside Shop

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Ocean Avenue storefront coming for popular Brentwood-based Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based...
Dining, News

Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Online shopping for cookies this year By Toi Creel With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how...
Dining

Charcuterie, Persian Ice Cream: Westside Dining Beat

February 5, 2021

Read more
February 5, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Dining, News

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Dining, News, Video

Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Dining

Gourmet Food Truck Open on PCH in Palisades-Area

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...

Photo: Vienna Pastry (Facebook).
Dining

65-Year-Old Local Bakery on Brink of Closing

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

Garlic knots from Vittorio Ristorante and Pizzeria
Dining, News

Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR