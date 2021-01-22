Gourmet Food Truck Open on PCH in Palisades-Area

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021

By Kerry Slater

Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes 

Photo: Vienna Bakery (Facebook).

A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop has closed after 65 years of service. 

Last week we reported that Vienna Pastry, located at 1215 Wilshire Boulevard, was on the brink of shutting down due to making 40 percent less, back rent due and a landlord wanting to raise the rent. On January 18 the bakery announced in a Facebook post that they are closing. 

“We are so grateful to our dedicated and faithful customers but sadly had to close effective 1/18/21. We unfortunately could not sustain operations at this location much longer. Please continue to follow us on social media (IG – @viennapastry, URL – www.viennapastry.com) for continued updates. We are committed to keeping Vienna’s legacy alive and will provide you updates of our future location very soon. Thank you all for your continued support and donations to bring us a step closer to re-opening.” 

A GoFundMe is still active to raise funds for a potential return for the bakery: CLICK HERE to see more.

In addition, the bakery is holding a going out of business sale, selling their baking products at 50-75 percent off. For more information call (310) 395-1115. 

Gourmet Food Truck Open on PCH in Palisades-Area

Green Shakshuka. Photo: Rockwell Kitchen (Facebook).

Rockwell Kitchen, a food truck offering everything from grilled steak and fondue burgers to turmeric lattes and kombucha, is up and running on PCH in the Palisades-area. Located on PCH near Topanga State Beach, the eatery from Chef Alla Rockwell, boasts a rather extensive menu covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. “For those who value thoughtful, High-quality food and for whom eating is more than just an act; its an experience, Rockwell Kitchen is the local haven for everyday elevated wholesome food,” reads their website. 

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City 

Photo: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (Facebook)

A sandwich shop boasting 800+ options (that repeatedly was named among the best sandwiches in San Francisco) is opening its first Westside location in Culver City. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open at some point in the near future in Culver City. Founded in 2007 in the Bay Area by Ike Shehadeh, the chain now has dozens of locations throughout the state. “When you come to Ike’s, it is our goal to make you feel like the unique individual that you are. If that isn’t enough to set us aside, did I mention ‘Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce’ is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread?” reads their website

Award-Winning Brentwood Restaurant Expanding Menu

Photo: Fint By Baltaire Official

An award-winning Brentwood steakhouse is expanding its menu to include options like short rib hummus or wood-roasted lamb chops. In an Instagram post last week, Baltaire Restaurant (11647 San Vicente Blvd) announced the launch of a limited menu with dishes from its sister restaurant Flint By Baltaire in Phoenix. The menu is middle-east-centric, with options including spicy lamb meatballs, wood-grilled lamb chops and Moroccan fried chicken. Last November, Baltaire was named the “Best Steakhouse” in the annual Best of Los Angeles Awards. The restaurant offers this special menu Thursday through Sunday for pickup.

in Dining
Related Posts
A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...

Photo: Vienna Pastry (Facebook).
Dining

65-Year-Old Local Bakery on Brink of Closing

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

Garlic knots from Vittorio Ristorante and Pizzeria
Dining, News

Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Dining, News

Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 30, 2020

Read more
December 30, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Dining, News

Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Dining, News

Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR