The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help of Santa Monica Local Figurine Maker Sachiko Windbiel. Video brought to you by Vistamar School.
Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition
1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College‘s 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students....
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
