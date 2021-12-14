The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with Santa MoniCARES to benefit the Westside Food Bank and Chrysalissocal to support our most vulnerable community members during the holidays. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
December 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...
Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help...
1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College‘s 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students....
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades Restaurant Offering Unique Cheese
Westside Dining Scene December 9, 2021 Palisades Restaurant offers interesting cheese. According to their Instagram page, The Draycott is currently...Read more