Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers home.
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
Mayor Karen Bass Focuses on Homelessness, Sustainability, and Infrastructure with Leadership Appointments
Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
LAPD: TikTok is Contributing to Increase in Car Thefts
Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Rape, Burglary, Auto Theft
Pacific Palisades crime update January 26, 2023 Among recent Pacific Palisades crime incldue a rape, hot prowl burglary and grand...
1980s Marshall Lewis Property Lists at $7.5 Million in Rustic Canyon
January 28, 2023 Staff Writer
Property checks in at over 5,000 square feet featuring five bedrooms By Dolores Quintana A home designed by fine artist...
Sprawling 260-Acre Bel Air Estate Up for Sale
Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...
Massive Raw Sewage Contamination Prompts Beach Closures in L.A. County
Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher levels of microplastics than other areas in urban parks
UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @palisadesnews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....
Palisades Italian Restaurant Launches New Seasonal Menu and Deli
January 26, 2023 Staff Writer
Changes underway at Cinque Terre West By Dolores Quintana Cinque Terre West has launched its winter menu, which includes dishes...
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shuts Down Pico Location
January 26, 2023 Staff Writer
LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...
Sage and Seekers to Foster Intergenerational Connections at Palisades High
Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes
By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Egg Supply Critical as Westside Food Bank Struggles
Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...
St. Joseph Center President Leaving Organization to Lead LAHSA
25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins
Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s...
Pacific Palisades House Broken Into Twice in a Day, Motorcycle Stolen
Pacific Palisades crime update Among recent Pacific Palisades crime include a house that was broken into twice in a day,...
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
