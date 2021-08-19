Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants

By Kerry Slater

The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the pandemic.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the California Michelin Guide will be published in late September after not putting out a guide in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

While no Pacific Palisades restaurants earned a star in 2019, several Westside restaurants did so.

Restaurants to earn Michelin’s recommendations on the Westside include Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, n/naka in Culver City, Mori Sushi on Pico Boulevard and Shunji Japanese Cuisine in West LA.

Several of the prominent 2019 California eateries are now permanently close or face an uncertain future due to COVID-19. On the Westside, this includes Travis Lett’s MTN on Abbot Kinney, which closed permanently in June of this year and earned a 2019 Michelin recommendation