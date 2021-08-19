Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.

By Kerry Slater

The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the pandemic.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the California Michelin Guide will be published in late September after not putting out a guide in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

While no Pacific Palisades restaurants earned a star in 2019, several Westside restaurants did so.

Restaurants to earn Michelin’s recommendations on the Westside include Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, n/naka in Culver City, Mori Sushi on Pico Boulevard and Shunji Japanese Cuisine in West LA.

Several of the prominent 2019 California eateries are now permanently close or face an uncertain future due to COVID-19. On the Westside, this includes Travis Lett’s MTN on Abbot Kinney, which closed permanently in June of this year and earned a 2019 Michelin recommendation

in Dining
Related Posts
Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining, Food & Drink

Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter  By Kerry Slater An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink

Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Photo: Courtesy Qué Padre
Dining, Food & Drink

Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...

Tyra Banks at the opening of Smize Cream in Santa Monica. Photo: Facebook (@SMiZE Cream).
Dining, Food & Drink

Tyra Banks Opens ‘Smize Cream’ Shop in Santa Monica

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Supermodel’s newest venture now open on first floor plaza of Santa Monica Place  By Kerry Slater Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: banderarestaurants.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Bandera closes up shop on Wilshire Boulevard  By Kerry Slater A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Bottles of wine from Cinque Terre WEST in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Cinque Terre WEST (Facebook).
Dining

Pacific Palisades Wine Bar Set to Reopen

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Enoteca 5 to open this month By Kerry Slater A Pacific Palisades wine bar is set to open.  The Los...

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Food & Drink

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C. Now Open in Former Tavern Space

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Second A.O.C. location now open in Brentwood By Kerry Slater Esteemed Chefs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have opened a...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...

Photo: Instagram (@imari.la).
Dining

Japanese Restaurant Boasting Elite Culinary Talent Opens Tonight

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Imari opening on San Vicente Boulevard Friday evening By Toi Creel A Japanese restaurant is opening tonight near Pacific Palisades,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR