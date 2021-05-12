New Bakery Specializes Portuguese Egg Tarts, Filipino Brioches and Other Creative Sweets

Panderia Bakery opens at Wilshire and Berkeley

By Toi Creel

A bakery specializing in Portuguese egg tarts and doughnuts, Filipino brioches among other pastries has opened its first LA location on the Westside.

Panderia Bakery opened April 24 in Santa Monica at intersection Wilshire and Berkeley in a 1,202 square-foot space.

“Paderia is a modern bakery serving traditional baked goods curated from around the world in a fast pace, grab-and-go setting. The ambition of Paderia is to bring everything back to basics, quality and authenticity,” reads their website.

Baked goods include Portuguese and Filipino pastries, cheesecake and cookies alongside a banana pudding, coffee, juice-tea infusions and a collection of horchatas.

The bakery makes all their pastries from scratch and use “ingredients are intentionally sourced to allow each product to exude quality. From imported chocolates, exclusive flours, or two year aged Vermont cheddar -the simple products speak for themselves.”

Currently, Paderia Bakehouse has two other locations in Fountain Valley and Irvine. The bakery is open in Santa Monica every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Mondays. For more information visit https://www.paderia.com.