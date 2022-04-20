Pacific Palisades Chef Featured in Masters of Taste Event

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre takes part in annual event to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station Homeless Services

By Dolores Quintana

The head chef of two Pacific Palisades restaurants participated in the Masters of Taste culinary event recently, raising money for homeless services.

The Masters of Taste culinary event took place on Sunday, April 3 for the first time since 2019. The event was completely sold out and this was the first year that the Host Chef of the event was a woman, namely Chef Vanda Asapahu of Westchester’s Ayara Thai. Chef Asapahu has taken part in the event every year since its inaugural year in 2016.

Three thousand guests came to the Rose Bowl to celebrate food in Los Angeles and to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station Homeless Services. Masters of Taste has raised nearly $2 million during the four years that it has been taking place, even with the break due to the pandemic. 100% of the profits from Masters of Taste go to Union Station Homeless Services every year.

Chef Isaias Peña represented the Pacific Palisades with his two restaurants, Hank’s and Qué Padre, and Pena said, “It was not only our pleasure, but an honor to be a part of such an amazing and meaningful event! Hank’s and Que Padre, along with many others, helped raise $625k at the sold-out Masters of Taste for the Union Station Homeless Services, and we could not be more proud. Looking forward to doing it all over again next year!”