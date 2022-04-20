Pacific Palisades Chef Featured in Masters of Taste Event

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre. Photo: Facebook.

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre takes part in annual event to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station Homeless Services

By Dolores Quintana

The head chef of two Pacific Palisades restaurants participated in the Masters of Taste culinary event recently, raising money for homeless services. 

The Masters of Taste culinary event took place on Sunday, April 3 for the first time since 2019. The event was completely sold out and this was the first year that the Host Chef of the event was a woman, namely Chef Vanda Asapahu of Westchester’s Ayara Thai. Chef Asapahu has taken part in the event every year since its inaugural year in 2016. 

Three thousand guests came to the Rose Bowl to celebrate food in Los Angeles and to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station Homeless Services. Masters of Taste has raised nearly $2 million during the four years that it has been taking place, even with the break due to the pandemic. 100% of the profits from Masters of Taste go to Union Station Homeless Services every year. 

Chef Isaias Peña represented the Pacific Palisades with his two restaurants, Hank’s and Qué Padre, and Pena said, “It was not only our pleasure, but an honor to be a part of such an amazing and meaningful event! Hank’s and Que Padre, along with many others, helped raise $625k at the sold-out Masters of Taste for the Union Station Homeless Services, and we could not be more proud. Looking forward to doing it all over again next year!”

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).
Dining, Food & Drink

LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Dining, Food & Drink

Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz By Dolores Quintana  Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades Restaurant Subject of Hollywood Reporter Feature

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Magazine highlights Angelini Ristorante By Dolores Quintana Angelini Ristorante’s second location in Pacific Palisades in the Palisades Village Shopping Center...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...

The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).
Dining, Food & Drink

Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Broad Street Oyster Expanding

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR