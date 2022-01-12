Pacific Palisades Wine Bar Named One of LA’s Best

Eater Los Angeles recognizes Enoteca 5 Wine Bar

By Dolores Quintana

Eater Los Angeles has named a Pacific Palisades wine bar one of the best in the city.

Enoteca 5 Wine Bar in the Pacific Palisades has been named by Eater.com as one of Los Angeles’ top 16 wine bars.

Enoteca 5 is a creation of the team behind Cinque Terra West, Chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni and wife Marlo and is located right next door to the eatery. In awarding Enoteca 5 this honor, Eater wrote, “Italiaphiles know that Cinque Terre West is the place for pasta and other Italian Riviera-style fare in Pacific Palisades.

The wine list is wide and focused on finds in Italy, but also California. The casual, walk-up feel is what makes this one of LA’s top wine bars, with fantastic salumi boards and wood-fired pizza to match.”

Enoteca has a happy hour on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offers a wine membership that comes with special wine tastings with winemakers and food pairings once a month, access to their secret wine list and a 15% discount on meals at Cinque Terra West.