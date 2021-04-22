Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

Popular SM restaurant back up and running

By Toi Creel

Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic. Others, however, have been able to stay alive. By adopting new carryout models and including new outdoor dining options Tar & Roses Restaurant, located at 602 Santa Monica Boulevard, has been able to outlast a pandemic and continue to bring the Santa Monica neighborhood quality food and drinks.

“Our reopening took longer than most because we were vandalized in late May 2020,” said Johnnie Jenkins, General Manager of the restaurant. “When we were done with repairs there were only a couple weeks until the winter shutdown in California.” After a couple months of takeout we finally opened for dining again on March 3rd.” The restaurant was able to build a cozy parklet on 6th Street, creating sidewalk seating with plenty of distance between tables. 

Jenkins is no stranger to leading revolutionary restaurants. He helped lead the opening team for Venice’s first nightclub, Air Conditioned Supper Club in 2006. In 2008 he also helped open Venice Beach Wines, which explains his passion for wine.. 

Tar & Roses is a reference to the aromas and tasting notes of Barolos in the wine world. The majority of their food is wood-fired so the wine pairings are earthy and red. “We serve internationally inspired, farmer’s market driven, wood-fired cuisine,” Jenkins said. He describes the restaurant as a neighborhood staple, with a menu pulling from various cultures but staying true to tradition. ” Seasoning and preparation styles remain fairly true to each dish’s roots, but are designed in a whimsical manner that is purely California at heart and revolve around the wood burning oven.”  

Signature dishes include their Whole Fried Snapper, Wood Roasted English Peas, Red Curry Shellfish Pot and Charred Octopus Skewers. The menu is fluid, pulling seasonal items from the farmers market to create food directly tied into the local area. 

The brainchild behind the restaurant is Santa Monica-native Chef Andrew Kirschner. He graduated from the California Culinary Academy in 1997, and held a range of sous-chef positions before returning to Los Angeles in 2000. From then on he worked in an array of popular spots such as Joe’s in Venice, Chadwick in Beverly Hills, and then became a chef/partner at Table 8 in West Hollywood. Before opening Tar & Roses, Kirschner was the Executive Chef and partner at Wilshire and was also named Best New Chef in 2008. With his restaurant, Kirschner aims to “share a restaurant that speaks to his travels and deeply ingredient-focused food philosophy.”

The restaurant says they also work to keep customers in mind with updated spacing and sanitization methods to maintain Covid-19 protocols. They’ve implemented employee training based on LACDPH, OSHA, and CDC guidelines. Tar and Roses is also certified by Santa Monica Shines and has partnered with GTHR SAFE, a community of businesses and specialists dedicated to the health and safety of our communities. “While we are serious about food and hospitality we never take ourselves too seriously. The atmosphere is upbeat and friendly from the moment you walk into our dining room.”

in Dining
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Dining, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant  By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...

Photo: La La Land Kind Cafe (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 7, 2021

Read more
April 7, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe...

Photo: Shibumi(Facebook) via Carolina Korman Lifestyle and Food Photography﻿.
Dining

Japanese Restaurant Boasting Elite Culinary Talent Coming to the Neighborhood

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Imari opening on San Vicente Boulevard this spring By Toi Creel A Japanese restaurant is headed to the neighborhood, led...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Dining, News

Indoor Dining Returns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Indoor dining has returned to local restaurants. Will you be taking part? Learn more in this video brought to you...
Dining, Video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Dining, News

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ghost Kitchen’ Delivering to Pacific Palisades

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

Controversial wellness company launches healthy takeout venture By Kerry Slater Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop–the controversial wellness company–has opened a “ghost kitchen”...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR