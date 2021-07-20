Tyra Banks Opens ‘Smize Cream’ Shop in Santa Monica



Supermodel’s newest venture now open on first floor plaza of Santa Monica Place

By Kerry Slater

Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks has opened a ‘Smize Cream’ shop in Santa Monica.

On July 3, Banks opened Smize Cream in Santa Monica Place on the first floor center plaza.

The name is a reference to smizing, the term Banks came up with to describe smiling with your eyes.

Seven flavors are available: The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake, Brownies, I Love You, Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me, Chocolate Barbeque, Salted Caramel King, Caramel Cookie Queen. At the bottom of every cup is a cookie dough truffle covered in sprinkles.

Technically Smize Cream is custard not ice cream as it is made with more egg yolk.

“Frozen custard is one of the richest and tastiest desserts you can ever experience. And SMiZE Cream is technically classified as a frozen custard, or custard-style ice cream as we like to call it. Say what?! Yep, it’s true, our base has over 1.4% egg yolk solids and 14% milkfat (must be 10% or more). Whatever…blah blah blah…it just tastes amazing!!!” reads their website. “Our creamy, dreamy SMiZE Cream starts with an ice cream base that is VAT pasteurized, meaning our cream, eggs, sugar, and other tantalizing ingredients are heated at a low temperature for a good amount of time. This slow pasteurization process brings out that rich and creamy taste and beautiful mouthfeel.”

The shop’s hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.In addition, Smize Cream also ships nationwide from their online shop.