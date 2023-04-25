The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t qualify for move in.
VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless
The Pacific Palisades Community Council Set to Discuss Bylaws Amendment at Upcoming Meeting
April 25, 2023 Staff Writer
Meeting Takes Place Via Zoom On April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. The Pacific Palisades Community Council has...
Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan
The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....
Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City
Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...
Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat
Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...
Karla Souza, of How to Get Away with Murder, Swaps Homes in Secret Off-Market Deal
Actress Already Purchased A New Mansion In The Palisades Before Selling Her Old One Actress Karla Souza, known for her...
Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved
April 23, 2023 Staff Writer
Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...
American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance
April 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...
Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19
April 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in...
Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness
April 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...
Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu
April 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu...
Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar
Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast...
ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village
Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for...
Earth Day Initiative Presents Fourth Annual Virtual Stage: Join Global Experts in Climate Action and Environmental Justice
The Virtual Event Is Open To Anyone With A Computer By Staff Writer Get ready for the Earth Day Virtual...
Palisades Charter High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Showcase to Feature Student Talent
Moises Food Truck Will Be On Site By Staff Writer Palisades Charter High School is set to host its annual...
Chamber Music Palisades’ Presents Their Final Concert of the Season
April 18, 2023 Staff Writer
St. Matthew’s Parish to Host an Evening of Diverse Classical Music by Ibert, Liszt, Rossini, and More By Staff Writer...
