Valentine’s Day at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams In Palisades Village

Photo: Courtesy of Palisades Village

Free Heart Shaped Cone With Every Scoop

By Dolores Quintana

McConnells’ Fine Ice Cream in Palisades Village is offering a Valentine’s Day special to customers who come to the scoop shop. McConnells has been around for 70 years and is owned by the third generation of the family. Their intention is to produce the finest ice cream in the world utilizing the finest ingredients, extraordinary recipes made from scratch and an obsessive attention to detail as their website details. Their Valentine’s Day special is a heart shaped cone for your sentimental day in each scoop. It’s a sweet treat and a sweet gesture for your favorite people in the world. Their Instagram page notes that the cones are baked and hand rolled every day to make sure that they are the freshest and tastiest. Of course, you’ll also be getting scoops of their delicious ice cream, but a romantic gesture on Valentine’s Day is what makes the day special.

You can find McConnel’s Fine Ice Creams at 15225 Palisades Village Lane.

in Dining, Food & Drink
