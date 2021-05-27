Wine Bar Coming to Pacific Palisades

Enoteca 5 coming this summer to next to Cinque Terre WEST

By Kerry Slater

The Pacific Palisades is getting a wine bar this summer from a local couple and owners of an Italian restaurant.

Opening in Summer 2021, Enoteca 5 will be a wine bar in Pacific Palisades owned and operated by the couple who own Cinque Terre WEST, 970 Monument St. Suite 110.

“Chef Gianbattista ‘Gianba’ and wife Marlo Vinzoni have created a cozy, inviting and yet modern space with exposed brick walls, concrete floors, white subway tiles and hand painted murals by Italian artist Rosie Tos,” reads an announcement on the opening.

Located next door to Cinque Terre WEST, Enoteca 5 will be set back from the street and surrounded by “lush foliage that makes it feel like a secret hideaway.” At 500 square feet, the space will feature a bar with seating for 8, a handful of small tables indoors and outdoors, alongside a selection of over 100 varieties of Italian and Californian wine.

Alongside the wine will be an array of charcuterie options. The bar’s meat slicer will cut thin slices of prosciutto, Lardo di Colonnata, Finocchiona, Salame Rustico and Jamón Ibérico, which are displayed on gorgeous charcuterie boards with Italian, French and Spanish cheeses such as Tomme de Savoie Fermier, Fontina Valdostana, Cana de Cabra, Sottocenere al Tartufo, Idiazabaland Malvarosa. In addition, other food items will include pizzette, olive ascolane(deep fried stuffed olives) and fritto misto inspired by fritto misto served in Bonassola along the Italian Riviera where Chef Gianba grew up.

Gianba, who has previously cooked at Fig & Olive, Soho House and The Beverly Hilton before opening Cinque Terre WEST, has lived in the Pacific Palisades with his wife Vinzoni and two children for the past 16 years.