You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays

The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and role reversal during the holidays. Video brought to you by IDI Clothing.

in Wellness
Related Posts
Wellness

‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community

December 14, 2021

Read more
December 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with...
Wellness

Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition

December 7, 2021

Read more
December 7, 2021

The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help...
Wellness

1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Santa Monica College‘s 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students....
Video, Wellness

Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR