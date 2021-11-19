Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s Former Palisades Home Hits Market

Longtime home of actor, former governor of California for sale again

By Dolores Quintana

The longtime Pacific Palisades home of Arnold Schwarzeneggar is on the market.

The former home of Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Pacific Palisades is up for sale again as reported by The Real Deal.

Schwarzeneggar and his estranged wife Maria Shriver occupied the home from 1986 to 2003 when they separated after a scandal involving Schwarzeneggar, actor and former governor of California, fathering a child with their housekeeper.

The home was purchased by relatives of Shriver, Max Kennedy and his wife Vicki Strauss Kennedy, who have decided to sell the property on Sept. 16 for 11 million dollars.

The house was sold to them by their relatives for 12.9 million dollars. The mansion is located at 14203 Evans Road and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits near the border of Will Rogers State Park.