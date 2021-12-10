Brentwood Apartments Listed for $38 Million

Photo: realtor.com

Goshen Avenue property with 68 units on market

By Dolores Quintana

Jeffrey Nemoy, a property investor from Santa Monica, has decided to sell the property at 11677-11683 Goshen Avenue in Brentwood for $38,500,00 million according to The Real Deal.com

The property was originally purchased in 2014 for a total of $25,500,000 million. 

The apartment complex was built in 1971 and has two buildings with 68 apartments, one and two bedroom units, and 80 parking spaces. 

One bedroom apartments in the complex cost an average of $2,220 thousand per month with two bedrooms averaging $2,589 thousand per month. Nemoy has put about $2,330,000 million into apartment unit renovations and $520,000 thousand into common space improvements. 

It is notable that Nemoy owns roughly 10 apartment properties throughout the general area, with most of the apartment buildings located in West Hollywood and Santa Monica, and with each complex being composed of between 10 to 30 units each.

