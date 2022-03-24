Broad Street Oyster Expanding

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location

By Dolores Quintana

Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet another location to their growing list of 

Restaurants as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This time, Broad Street will be opening a stall at the historic Grand Central Market Downtown. It’s rare that a new restaurant opens at the Market because the amount of stalls are limited and those stalls hold a number of businesses who may only have that one location and who have no interest in moving out. Grand Central Market has been around for 103 years at 317 S Broadway and is still going strong. This branch of the Malibu based restaurant would be its third along with their brick and mortar locations in Santa Barbara and Malibu and the two pop ups that are hosted at Smorgasburg each weekend in Downtown Los Angeles and Miami.

Belcampo Meats was the last business to exit Grand Central Market after the company closed all of its retail and restaurant locations because of a scandal that erupted after allegations that Belcampo put their labels on meats that were not raised on their farms were made by a former employee on Instagram. Some of the other vendors at the Market are Eggslut, Fat and Flour, Roast To Go, Ana Maria, DTLA Cheese and Kitchen, Shiku, Bento Ya Japanese Cuisine, Donut Man and Clark Street Bread. 

Owner Christopher Tompkins has projected that the new location will open in June of this year. Eater Los Angeles quoted Tompkins email statement which said, “We’re beyond excited to be opening our next outpost of Broad Street Oyster Co. in the downright legendary Grand Central Market. There are few places in California, let alone the country, that house such a perfect ruckus of different culinary styles, and we know that we’re going to feel right at home when we open later this year.”

The restaurant chain will also be expanding its Santa Barbara branch by taking over the Modern Times Brewery tasting room near the end of the year. The Grand Central Market location will serve a carefully curated menu of selections that are the chain’s most popular dishes.

