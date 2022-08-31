Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup on Saturday September 17th.
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail
August 24, 2022 Staff Writer
The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Afternoon Everyone, Thank you to everyone who joined me on the...
Golfers Swing Big for Charity in Pacific Palisades
August 1 event raised record funds for Jewish National Fund-USA at Riviera Country Club Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced record...
Best of Pacific Palisades Awards Voting Now Open
August 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses Voting is now open for Palisades News’ annual Best of Pacific...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Column: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!
August 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
Brian Banducci Takes Helm as Palisades High’s New Assistant Principal
August 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades native takes over role from Russ Howard By Ashley Sloan Palisades Charter High School recently announced Palisades native Brian...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
digital
