Cure Spa Opening Malibu Restaurant?

Photo: Facebook (@MalibuVillage).

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

There are rumors of Cure Spa opening a restaurant space nearby their spa at Cross Creek in Malibu as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Both spaces are located at 23401 Civic Center Drive and while there is no confirmation that a restaurant will definitely be opening, Toddrickallen says that there is an ABC application on the window that mentions the application is for an “eating space”. It remains to be seen what the new space will bring to the development at the Park At Cross Creek, but it’s very possible that a Cure Spa-related new restaurant or cafe may be in the works. Cure Spa could not immediately be reached for comment.

Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

As reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making non-GMO masa made from heirloom or landrace corn from Mexico available to chefs, restaurants, and the public. Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria found that there were millions of farmers in Mexico who were collaborating with seed breeders to preserve the heirloom varieties of corn native to Mexico. He started providing chefs like Sean Brock, Gabriela Cámara, Carlos Salgado and Rick Bayless with maíz after offering to supply the heirloom cornflour to Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera who was opening the restaurant Cosme in New York. Masienda’s website not only sells masa and heirloom corn tortillas but the heirloom varieties of corn themselves and all of the equipment needed to make tortillas at home yourself as well as selling wholesale flour and other supplies to restaurants. On the website, you can find everything you need to make your own tortillas that will taste like no other tortilla that is commercially available.

Celebrated Filipino Restaurant Opening on Sawtelle

Photo: Facebook (@spoonandpork).

Celebrated Filipino restaurant Spoon and Pork will be opening up a new location soon in addition to its Silver Lake restaurant on the Westside. As reported by Eater.com, Spoon and Pork’s co-owner Ray Yaptinchay is quoted as saying that the new restaurant will open in the former Kimikatsu space, at 2121 Sawtelle Boulevard. The new restaurant’s days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday with daily lunch and dinner hours, lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The restaurant serves, as they describe it, modern Filipino comfort food including Chori Rice, Patita, and Adobo Pork Belly. 

Playa Vista Food Festival Today

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.

A brand new food festival is opening in Playa Vista on October 14 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. It’s called Taste of Runway and that’s the link where you can purchase tickets. The restaurants that will be serving food are Loqui, Urban Plates, Bell and Butterfly, Sol Cocina, Hopdoddy, Neighbors, and the Joliet Café, which will also be serving drinks. Alcohol may be purchased separately. All of the restaurants that are participating are located, Neighbors will be opening soon, in the Runway Shopping Center and there will be live music. 

Cobi’s Opens in Former Dhaba Space

The former Dhaba Indian restaurant space at 2104 Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

As reported by Toddrickallen.com, Cobi’s, a Southeast Asian restaurant, is returning to a new location after closing earlier in 2021. The new restaurant has opened in the former Dhaba Indian restaurant space at 2104 Main Street in Santa Monica. Cobi’s serves curries like Beef Randang and other dishes like Chicken Larb and Nasi Goreng as well as a wood-grilled dry-aged Branzino. You can make reservations here.

in Dining
Related Posts
Dining, News

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Photo: Official
Dining

New Tiki Restaurant, Sushi Spot Reopens

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open...

A Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich from The Draycott’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining

Malibu Italian Restaurant Coming to Palisades

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant)
Dining

The Draycott Honoring Firefighters

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the...

Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining

Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter  By Kerry Slater An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining

Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Photo: Courtesy Qué Padre
Dining

Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...
Dining, Video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...

Tyra Banks at the opening of Smize Cream in Santa Monica. Photo: Facebook (@SMiZE Cream).
Dining

Tyra Banks Opens ‘Smize Cream’ Shop in Santa Monica

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Supermodel’s newest venture now open on first floor plaza of Santa Monica Place  By Kerry Slater Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: banderarestaurants.com
Dining

Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Bandera closes up shop on Wilshire Boulevard  By Kerry Slater A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR