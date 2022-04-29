David Hyun-Designed Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Home on Sale for $8 Million

Former home of Gary and Jean Concoff on market

By Dolores Quintana

A David Hyun-designed Rustic Canyon “treehouse” home has hit the market.

This modernist home that dates back to the 1960s is now up for sale in the Rustic Canyon area of the Pacific Palisades as reported by the Dirt.com.

It used to be the home of entertainment attorney Gary Concoff and his wife Jean and back then they only paid $98,000 for this now pricey home.

Korean-American architect David Hyun designed the home; he previously worked on the design of the offices of Richard Neutra and A. Quincy Jones earlier in his career. He also designed Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza, which is a notable structure that is patterned after a tree house. The asking price for this home has really gone up in the interim. It is now listed for slightly under $8 million

The estate is on a cul-de-sac and the area is heavily wooded. The home sits on nearly a quarter acre of land. It is a rectilinear building with a flat roof and the two car garage sits in front of the house. Wooden steps lead to a porch and landing which has a cantilevered entryway. The front door opens into a 4,000 square foot space of renovated living space that exists on two levels.

The floors are hardwood and terracotta tile, the ceiling is made of posts and beams and the walls are paneled with wood. There are “metal framed expanses of glass” that show the residents “head-on views” of the native oak trees and a giant sycamore outside.

The open living and dining room area features a wet bar and a custom Eggersmann kitchen that has sleek cabinets, a center island and the requisite high end appliances in stainless steel. This floor does have a powder room and a full bath that is shared by the three bedrooms on the ground floor.

The second floor can be reached via spiral staircase and the master bedroom has a balcony, huge closets and a sky lit bath that dates the room a bit, which comes with a sunken tub and separate shower. There are two separate offices on the second floor and a den/media room that comes with a fireplace.

The outdoor are is private and fenced with a covered deck that can be used for al fresco dining and a rectangular pool with sundeck. The best feature in the outdoor area is a special gate that leads out into Rustic Canyon Park. The listing agent for this property is Billy Rose of The Agency.