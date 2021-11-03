Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens

By Armella Stepan

It’s that time of year when the sun sets west of Santa Monica Beach. Every night, that glowing amber disc seemingly dips into the Pacific Ocean to cool off and leaves behind a spectacular lightshow. 

The team at Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach, have dubbed October to January “Sunset Season” and are celebrating its arrival with the return of Catch Restaurant

On November 2, Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining and sunset viewing destination reopened seaside after an 18 month hiatus. 

Executive Chef Gemma Gray’s coastal classics like Chilean Sea Bass with Manila Clams, Grilled Octopus and a full raw bar are returning. New additions include seasonal fare from local ranchers and farmers like slow cooked lamb shank with heirloom carrots and dried fruit, perfect for a cool fall evening.

Returning as well is arguably the best ocean view sushi and sashimi bar in the city led by sushi chef, Frank Prieto, who is happy to recommend the best sake pairing as well. 

Catch also has an intimate ocean view private dining room perfect for holiday parties up to 14 people. 

“In the Fall and Winter months, there is nothing more satisfying to me as a chef then preparing holiday events and watching groups of people enjoying them.” Explains the ever-effervescent Chef Gemma Gray, “My culinary team and I are so excited to be bringing Catch back at this time of year when the sunsets are so spectacular and everyone will once again be celebrating the holidays together!”

in Dining
Related Posts
Dining

One of LA’s Best Breakfast Burritos is Coming to the Westside

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Wake and Lake, a popular breakfast burrito spot –recently named by...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...
Dining, News

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Photo: Facebook (@MalibuVillage).
Dining

Cure Spa Opening Malibu Restaurant?

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana There are rumors of Cure Spa opening a restaurant space nearby...

Photo: Official
Dining

New Tiki Restaurant, Sushi Spot Reopens

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open...

A Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich from The Draycott’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining

Malibu Italian Restaurant Coming to Palisades

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant)
Dining

The Draycott Honoring Firefighters

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the...

Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining

Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter  By Kerry Slater An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining

Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Photo: Courtesy Qué Padre
Dining

Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR