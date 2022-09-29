Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good

Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter

By Sam Catanzaro

National Milkshake Month may be coming to a close, but that does not mean it’s time to stop drinking milkshakes or two new milkshake beers from Santa Monica Brew Works. Part of a collaboration with Johnny Rockets, the result is two uniquely-flavored beers that taste better than they have any right tasting.

The beers made their debut on September 12 and come in two flavors: Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter. While these combinations of flavors may seem a bit odd, they work.

“These brews are creamy, dreamy, and delightfully decadent. The Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter provides a sweet nutty taste with a silky-smooth finish, while the Strawberry Milkshake Porter has a ripe and juicy strawberry profile with Madagascar Vanilla added for a velvety sweetness,” reads a description of the beers from Santa Monica Brew Works.

After trying these beers, I can attest that this description is accurate. The strawberry porter tasted like a milkshake but is light and refreshing, a perfect daytime libation. The chocolate peanut butter beer was heavier, but not overbearing, and is more akin to a carbonated iced mocha. I am not a giant milkshake fan and I am most certainly not a fan of porters, but somehow both of these beers were enjoyable for me.

One can enjoy these two beers on draft and in 19.2 oz cans to go, only while supplies last. For more information and to order the beer for pickup, visit https://direct.me/santamonicabrewworks. Santa Monica Brew Works is located at 1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C in Santa Monica. The taproom is open seven days a week, from 5-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11:30 Fridays, 12-10 p.m. Saturdays and 12-9 Sundays.