Former Jack-in-the-Box Development

The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades is more certain.

Located at 17346 Sunset boulevard, the proposed building would be converted into housing (39 apartments) and ground-floor retail.

“The City Council Planning & Land Use Committee IPLUM) has reaffirmed its approval of the mixed-use project proposed for the former Jack-in-the-Box site (the project size will remain the same, but the developer will add 4 moderate income units, for a total of 8 low–moderate income units),” wrote Pacific Palisades Community Council Chai David Car in a recent newsletter February 26.

Throughout the project, the City Planning Commission has faced criticism from residents and neighborhood organizations across the Pacific Palisades. Critics of the project say it will cause parking backups due to the area’s proximity to the ocean and low amount of street parking. In addition, there’s only one city bus available for public transportation, which means residents of the proposed building would likely need their own car. Critics also note that with several low income housing properties in the area, including the Palisades Bowl Mobile Home Park and Palmer condominium project, the viewpoint of using the space as low income housing isn’t justifiable.