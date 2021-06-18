Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development

Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.

Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge

By Sam Catanzaro

Real estate firm Hines has announced that Gelson’s signed a long-term lease to become the retail anchor tenant at a 600-unit, mixed-use development planned near Brentwood.

According to a press release, Gelson’s will occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge on the plaza level of the seven-story residential building. Gelson’s is anticipated to open in early 2023.

“Securing a retail anchor of Gelson’s caliber is a true testament to our place-making plan and is a tremendous statement about this iconic project and the need for new, modern and efficient mixed-use space in West Los Angeles,” said Varun Akula, Managing Director at Hines. “We are very excited to welcome Gelson’s to West Edge and look forward to adding more tenants to continue to enhance the amenities at the project.”

The Gelson’s at West Edge store will include grass-fed beef, organic and non-GMO items, local products and vegan, vegetarian, and raw food options. A full-service kitchen will offer signature chef-prepared creations featuring healthful and delicious salads from Gelson’s registered dietitian. Gelson’s at West Edge will also include a soup and salad bar, hot food bar, fresh sushi and poke bar, gourmet cheese kiosk, carving station and bakery with coffee bar, floral department, custom and ready-made gift baskets. In addition, the store will feature one of Gelson’s popular Wine, Craft Beer and Tapas bars in addition to supporting convenient options for grocery pickup and delivery along with Gelson’s Kitchen Meals to Go program.

Located at the site of the former Martin Cadillac dealership at Bundy and Olympic Boulevard and Bundy Drive, West Edge, a 807,000 square foot, 8-story mixed-use development featuring eight stories of creative office space, 600 luxury rental apartments, a grocery store, eight restaurants, in addition to cafes and retail.

“West Edge is suited for media, technology, and high-growth users seeking a dynamic campus environment,” said Hines in a press release. “West Edge will be the preeminent live, work, play development in West Los Angeles and offers a luxury living experience and dynamic office and retail environment that exemplifies the California lifestyle.”

Designed by Gensler, the 8-story, 160-foot-tall office building will be located at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The housing will be contained in a seven-story building designed by Togawa Smith Martin. 20 percent of the housing will be set aside for workforce and very low-income households.

The project is expected to be complete at some point in 2022.

Martin Cadillac, which has re-merged as Cadillac of Beverly Hills at 8767 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, has partnered with Houston-based developer Hines on the new project.

According to The Real Deal, Hines paid over $200 million to become a partner on the 807,000-square-foot development. 

“We are excited to bring the shared vision of our family and the community to life with our partners Hines and USAA Real Estate. Our family has deep roots and legacy in the neighborhood, and we believe this project will transform West LA,” said Dan Martin, managing partner of Philena Properties.

In 2014 Hines gave up on plans for a 1.1 million-square-foot development at the Pen Factory in Santa Monica less than a mile away from Martin Cadillac after opponents created a ballot measure to repeal the project even though the development had been approved.

