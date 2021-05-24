Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.

By Tom Elias, Columnist

The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to get this transient populace into permanent housing.

But it turns out many of the homeless don’t want the kind of permanent units that are becoming more available as local, state and federal governments devote ever more money to getting them off the streets.

No one knows precisely how many of the state’s approximately 161,000 homeless prefer to keep sleeping in tents and under tarps, as about two-thirds of the California homeless do each night. But dealing with the encampments so common along sidewalks and beneath freeway bridges can often seem like playing with silly putty: When authorities squeeze encampments by shooing occupants away and cleaning up messes they leave, the camps often reappear somewhere else within days, like silly putty oozing through the gaps between a child’s fingers.

Meanwhile, homeless-aid agencies keep building, buying and renting more housing aimed for the homeless. Short-term housing has arisen in several parts of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities. Permanent housing is becoming more available.

The mayors of California’s 13 largest cities demanded $20 billion the other day to create more of each.

But much of the permanent housing – some in older buildings and hotels bought up by governments – can go begging. In San Francisco, for one prominent example, 70 percent of homeless persons offered permanent spots in refurbished quarters were reportedly turning them down, as of mid-April.

As a local newspaper reported, that was also the rate of declines at a former hotel purchased by a San Francisco city agency for $45 million and converted into 232 units. This building features communal bathrooms. Homeless individuals pay 30 percent of their income as rent.

The cause may be the shared facilities or the rent, but most of those offered these quarters chose instead to stay in shelter-in-place hotels open for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rooms there often have private baths and provide meals, but it’s temporary.

Meanwhile, some other programs are free only for those over 65 and Covid-negative.

Some homeless advocates lament the alleged poor quality of permanent housing offered, saying bad ventilation plus lack of Wi-Fi and other amenities explain many move-in refusals.

Still, homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?

Said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the interim director of San Francisco’s anti-homelessness agency, when reporting to the city’s board of supervisors, “We have never had shelter in many ways that’s nicer” than the available permanent housing.

In some places, homeless persons moving into new interim or permanent housing must undergo psychological counseling and adhere to drug-free lifestyles, rather than the free-wheeling, sometimes criminal life of the streets, where stolen goods are often fenced in homeless encampments and 16 percent of the homeless suffer from substance abuse.

Meanwhile, thousands of brand-new permanent units with many amenities are in the pipeline.

These cost an average of more than $400,000 per unit, paid for mostly with local bond money. But when money from one of those bonds, a $1.2 billion local Los Angeles measure passed in 2016, is gone, odds are it will be difficult to pass new bonds.

For authorities have alienated many thousands of local voters who never expected housing for the homeless to appear near them. Plus, this problem seems never to shrink, no matter how much new housing is built, with arrivals from other states joining families newly afflicted by financial woes to replenish the homeless population.

If there’s a solution, it may be to deal with underlying psychological and economic factors leading to homelessness, rather than putting more and more money into housing development.

Is the answer to reopen or rebuild mental health facilities shut down by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in the 1970s? Is it to erect new towns in presently vacant desert parts of the state? Maybe both? So far, no one has a solution that pleases everyone.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg.  By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...
Real Estate, Video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
News, Real Estate

California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

May 12, 2021

Read more
May 12, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million  By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Real Estate

Mice and Rats: How Do I Get Rid of Rodents?

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

For something so small, mice can cause a lot of fear and nervousness. Larger rodents such as rats are an...
Real Estate

What’s the Difference Between Home Insurance and Home Warranty

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

Insurance and warranty are terms that both describe some kind of protection for individuals who buy them. However, when it...
Real Estate

Choosing the Right Home Warranty for You

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

When looking for home warranty coverage, it is crucial that you choose one that suits your home’s needs. Whether you...
News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
News, Real Estate, Video

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....

A 1920s Pacific Palisades estate on the market for $24 million. Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

1920s Pacific Palisades Estate Listed for $25 Million

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

6 bedroom, 10 bathroom Riviera mansion hits market  By Chad Winthrop A nearly century-old Pacific Palisades mansion complete with a...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...

Rendering of the Malibu Inn Motel. Credit: Burdge and Associates Architects.
News, Real Estate

Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier By Chad Winthrop  A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire
"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Fire

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

by Sam Catanzaro
May 25, 2021
0

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...

Read more

POPULAR

LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Fire

LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

by Sam Catanzaro
May 18, 2021
0

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...

Read more