Japanese Restaurant Boasting Elite Culinary Talent Opens Tonight

Photo: Instagram (@imari.la).

Imari opening on San Vicente Boulevard Friday evening

By Toi Creel

A Japanese restaurant is opening tonight near Pacific Palisades, led by a Michelin-starred chef and master sushi chef.

The restaurant, called Imari is located at 13050 San Vicente Boulevard near the Brentwood Country Mart. The operation replaced Nagao restaurant, which occupied the property for 22 years before closing in late 2020.

The restaraint will open its doors Friday, June 11. Hours will be 5-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Imari will feature Washoku cuisine, a Japanese concept that is more than just food. In 2013, Japanese cuisine was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, dubbed “Washoku”, which translates to “traditional dietary cultures of Japan.”

“Washoku is a social practice based on a set of skills, knowledge, practice and traditions related to the production, processing, preparation and consumption of food. It is associated with an essential spirit of respect for nature that is closely related to the sustainable use of natural resources,” UNESCO wrote.

Imari is being helmed by two elite chefs. The Executive Chef is David Schlosser, head of the Michelin-starred restaurant Downtown Los Angeles restaurant Shibumi.

“Dishes bring together a range of inspired Japanese flavors, but equal attention is given to texture and artistic presentations,” the Michelin review reads on Shibumi. “There may be no more pleasurable place to learn about kappo-style cuisine.”

Alongside Schlosser is Derek Wilcox, a master sushi chef who made his chops at New York restaurant Shoji.

While cooking at Imari, Schlosser will continue working at Shibumi, maintaining both of the restaurants simultaneously, as reported by Eater Los Angeles.

in Dining
Related Posts
A sharp looking cheese pizza from Prime Pizza. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Bottles of wine from Cinque Terre WEST in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Cinque Terre WEST (Facebook).
Dining

Wine Bar Coming to Pacific Palisades

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Enoteca 5 coming this summer to next to Cinque Terre WEST By Kerry Slater The Pacific Palisades is getting a...

Photo: Instagram (shappypretzel).
Dining, Food & Drink

Pretzel Pop-up Coming to Palisades This Weekend

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Shappy Pretzel Co. coming this Sunday to Palisades Village By Kerry Slater A popular Philadelphia-style pretzel pop-up is returning to...

XO Fatty Noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista. Photo: Kerry Slater
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: Fatty Noodle Comfort Food Bliss

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Fatty noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista By Kerry Slater Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes, including...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Dining

LA Begins Process to Make Al Fresco Dining Permanent

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...

Photo: Paderia Bakehouse (Facebook).
Dining

New Bakery Specializes Portuguese Egg Tarts, Filipino Brioches and Other Creative Sweets

May 12, 2021

Read more
May 12, 2021

Panderia Bakery opens at Wilshire and Berkeley By Toi Creel A bakery specializing in Portuguese egg tarts and doughnuts, Filipino brioches...

Roll Temptation from La Condesa: smoked salmon and crab. Photo: La Condesa (Facebook).
Dining

Mexican Sushi?

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Misael Guerrero-helmed restaurant opens April 23 By Toi Creel A fusion restaurant featuring Latin American sushi and a wine cellar...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Dining, Video

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Dining

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Dining, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR