Japanese Restaurant Boasting Elite Culinary Talent Opens Tonight

Imari opening on San Vicente Boulevard Friday evening

By Toi Creel

A Japanese restaurant is opening tonight near Pacific Palisades, led by a Michelin-starred chef and master sushi chef.

The restaurant, called Imari is located at 13050 San Vicente Boulevard near the Brentwood Country Mart. The operation replaced Nagao restaurant, which occupied the property for 22 years before closing in late 2020.

The restaraint will open its doors Friday, June 11. Hours will be 5-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Imari will feature Washoku cuisine, a Japanese concept that is more than just food. In 2013, Japanese cuisine was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, dubbed “Washoku”, which translates to “traditional dietary cultures of Japan.”

“Washoku is a social practice based on a set of skills, knowledge, practice and traditions related to the production, processing, preparation and consumption of food. It is associated with an essential spirit of respect for nature that is closely related to the sustainable use of natural resources,” UNESCO wrote.

Imari is being helmed by two elite chefs. The Executive Chef is David Schlosser, head of the Michelin-starred restaurant Downtown Los Angeles restaurant Shibumi.

“Dishes bring together a range of inspired Japanese flavors, but equal attention is given to texture and artistic presentations,” the Michelin review reads on Shibumi. “There may be no more pleasurable place to learn about kappo-style cuisine.”

Alongside Schlosser is Derek Wilcox, a master sushi chef who made his chops at New York restaurant Shoji.

While cooking at Imari, Schlosser will continue working at Shibumi, maintaining both of the restaurants simultaneously, as reported by Eater Los Angeles.