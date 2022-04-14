Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades

Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz

By Dolores Quintana 

Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan restaurant called Blin Blin at 857 Via De La Paz, Suite A. 

The restaurant serves sweet and savory blinis, made from the owner Alena Logvinenko Ukrainian grandmother’s recipe. While Logvinenko comes from Kyrgyzstan, her father is Russian and her mother is Ukranian. The Eastern European blini is a very thin pancake with a filling that is similar to the French crepe. On the savory side, you can get blinis stuffed with lox and cream cheese, chicken and avocado and spinach with mushrooms and cream cheese. On the sweet side, you can get blinis stuffed with banana, strawberry, nutella and sweetened cream cheese. One dish gives you three blinis with the sweet toppings already named or condensed milk, sour cream, jams, peanut butter or honey. 

As for beverages, Blin Blin serves freshly squeezed lemonade. Logvinenko said that they found that the freshly squeezed lemonade tastes the best, so that’s what they serve. The restaurant also serves coffee and iced tea. For now, blinis are the only menu item, but Logvinenko told Pacific Palisades News that she and friend Albina Mels plan on adding soups and salads to the menu as soon as later this week for the lunch crowd. Blin Blin is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Logvinenko is so grateful for the support that she has already received from the Pacific Palisades and is touched by all of the well wishes and people who have taken time to spread the word about her lovely new restaurant.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades Restaurant Subject of Hollywood Reporter Feature

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Magazine highlights Angelini Ristorante By Dolores Quintana Angelini Ristorante’s second location in Pacific Palisades in the Palisades Village Shopping Center...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...

The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).
Dining, Food & Drink

Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Broad Street Oyster Expanding

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West’s wine club includes special tastings By Dolores Quintana Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR