Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades

Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz

By Dolores Quintana

Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan restaurant called Blin Blin at 857 Via De La Paz, Suite A.

The restaurant serves sweet and savory blinis, made from the owner Alena Logvinenko Ukrainian grandmother’s recipe. While Logvinenko comes from Kyrgyzstan, her father is Russian and her mother is Ukranian. The Eastern European blini is a very thin pancake with a filling that is similar to the French crepe. On the savory side, you can get blinis stuffed with lox and cream cheese, chicken and avocado and spinach with mushrooms and cream cheese. On the sweet side, you can get blinis stuffed with banana, strawberry, nutella and sweetened cream cheese. One dish gives you three blinis with the sweet toppings already named or condensed milk, sour cream, jams, peanut butter or honey.

As for beverages, Blin Blin serves freshly squeezed lemonade. Logvinenko said that they found that the freshly squeezed lemonade tastes the best, so that’s what they serve. The restaurant also serves coffee and iced tea. For now, blinis are the only menu item, but Logvinenko told Pacific Palisades News that she and friend Albina Mels plan on adding soups and salads to the menu as soon as later this week for the lunch crowd. Blin Blin is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Logvinenko is so grateful for the support that she has already received from the Pacific Palisades and is touched by all of the well wishes and people who have taken time to spread the word about her lovely new restaurant.