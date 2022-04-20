LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside

Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey

By Dolores Quintana

LA IPA Festival is returning on May 21 after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. 

This will be the eighth year that IPA Fest has brought a selection of 60 beers from all over California to vie for the title of Best California IPA. The differences this year are that the IPA Festival is being held in Marina Del Rey at Brennan’s which is located at 4089 Lincoln Blvd. The festival has moved from its former location at Mohawk Bend starting this year. 

General admission costs $38 and entry begins at noon, it comes with five beer tokens and an IPA Festival branded glass. The VIP or “shadow judge” ticket includes earlier entry to the festival at 10:00 a.m., a brunch buffet, the opportunity to watch the judging at 11:00 a.m., and the branded glass and five beer tokens. 

All attendees can purchase additional beer tokens in groups of five for $35. 

The two prize-winning breweries from 2020, North Park Beer Company, which won the title of Best California IPA that year, and Tarantula Hill Brewing, which won the people’s choice award in 2020 will return to the festival this year.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Food & Drink

Pacific Palisades Chef Featured in Masters of Taste Event

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre takes part in annual event to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Dining, Food & Drink

Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz By Dolores Quintana  Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades Restaurant Subject of Hollywood Reporter Feature

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Magazine highlights Angelini Ristorante By Dolores Quintana Angelini Ristorante’s second location in Pacific Palisades in the Palisades Village Shopping Center...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...

The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).
Dining, Food & Drink

Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Broad Street Oyster Expanding

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR